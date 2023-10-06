MLB Rumors: Brewers-Braves blockbuster, Joey Votto Reds return, Yamamoto-Mets
- Could the Braves and Brewers strike up a trade centered on Willy Adames?
MLB Rumors: Braves could take interest in Brewers' Willy Adames, Corbin Burnes
The Milwaukee Brewers were swiftly eliminated from the playoffs by the Arizona Diamondbacks, kicking off a potentially transformative offseason for the small-market Midwest franchise.
FanSided MLB experts Robert Murray and Adam Weinrib spoke about potential moves the Brewers could make on 'The Baseball Insiders' podcast. With concerns about payroll taking center stage, pitcher Corbin Burnes and shortstop Willy Adames were highlighted as potential trade candidates. It was even suggested that Milwaukee could package the two together.
Murray notes trade talks last season between the Brewers and the Atlanta Braves centered on Adames. Shortstop is a position of need for Atlanta. The pitching staff could also use a boost with injury concerns galore and uncertainty about Charlie Morton's future with the ball club.
Is there room for the Braves to swing a blockbuster trade here?
Money is the deciding factor, of course. Both players have one year of arbitration left before free agency in 2025. Milwaukee doesn't have a hefty payroll. Burnes is a Cy Young winner whose contract negotiations with the team last season turned sour. Adames is worth a prospect or two. The Braves would have to feel good about their financial future to pull the trigger on this deal.
Still, adding Burnes to the top of the rotation with Spencer Strider and Max Fried is a tempting proposition. Atlanta is in win-now mode with an ownership group that's comfortable shelling out dough to field a winner. The Braves are built to last with the current group, so it's not hard to see Alex Anthopoulos at least picking up the phone for a casual conversation with Brewers GM Matt Arnold.