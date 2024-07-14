An emergency Brewers-White Sox trade after rotation options thin further
The Milwaukee Brewers will continue aggressively pursuing starting pitching ahead of the trade deadline. They have been incredible, as a unit, this season, but their starting pitching has lagged behind a bit.
The Chicago White Sox have two starters, Erick Fedde and Garrett Crochet, who both could find themselves on the move before the trade deadline. Fedde matches up with the Brewers and what they would be willing to spend much better than Crochet does, though.
MLB insider Bob Nightengale confirmed that the White Sox intend on moving anybody and everybody they can, Fedde included.
"They still are open to moving anyone and everyone, believing that starter Erick Fedde should bring in a nice return, too," Nightengale wrote.
The Brewers would be willing to part ways with a few of their top-30 prospects in order to bring Fedde, who's under contract through 2025.
A Brewers-White Sox trade to further improve the Milwaukee rotation
Fedde, 31, pitched in the big leagues for six seasons before spending 2023 in Korea, pitching overseas. Since returning to the states, Fedde has put together his best season yet.
The righty has thrown 111.1 innings across 19 starts, where he's posted a 2.99 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP. His per-nine numbers are also impressive, averaging a career best in hits per nine, walks per nine and home runs per nine.
This mock trade sends two of the top 20 prospects in the Brewers system to the Windy City for the next year and a half of their starter, Erick Fedde.
Bitonti, 18, is the exact type of prospect that the White Sox are seeking. Chicago has much more interest in the younger prospects because they don't intend on being competitive until these 18-year-old's are well into their twenties. Bitonti is slashing .308/.435/.564 across 43 games of rookie ball this year. He has incredible raw power and he has Gold Glove potential on the left side of the infield.
Blalock, 23, has a developed arsenal that contains four distinct pitches and average to above average command. He's posted a 4.52 ERA across 14 Double-A starts this season, striking out just under a batter an inning on the season.
The Brewers may begin getting desperate in the starting pitching market. After the Royals dealt away a haul for a reliever this week, the Brewers need to act fast in acquiring a starter before that market begins to replicate what the Royals gave up.