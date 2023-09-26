MLB Rumors: Brewers relocation buzz gets another worrying sign for Milwaukee
The future of the Milwaukee Brewers has never faced such profound uncertainty. Should the current funding plan falter, there's a prevailing belief that the Brewers might consider relocating to a city offering greater financial incentives and a new stadium.
In a recent exclusive for 1130 WISN, Dan O’Donnell reported that sources confirmed to his show that MLB placing Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio as the lead for the Oakland Athletics’ relocation committee wasn't an accident.
This report creates more uncertainty around the future of the Brewers in Milwaukee amid the financing drama for American Family Field. Put simply, fans and analysts alike don’t know if the Brewers will stay in Milwaukee if the funding doesn’t clear.
Rob Manfred has a history with the Brewers, including saying, via ESPN, “This is a gem of a ballpark,” about American Family Field. However, his later quote was a bit more ominous.
"It's really important that the existing obligation under the lease be funded so that this great ballpark is maintained on a regular basis," Manfred said. "It needs to be done in a timely way."
In the exclusive, O’Donnell had a source say, "It's not like there was an ultimatum or anything, but [MLB] is obviously preparing for any possibility, even if it's remote."
Another source said, "Putting him in charge of the relocation committee was definitely intentional, even if it wasn't like, 'Oh, you're going to be the next owner to have to go through it,” and followed with, "It was more about having him familiar with the process just in case."
MLB Rumors: Could Brewers relocate amid funding uncertainty?
The future of the Brewers is uncertain. In February, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers proposed $290 million in funding for a new stadium. That proposal was declined. However, state Republicans recently announced their own plan to use $611 million in public funds for repairs that would be generated by American Family Field itself from tax revenue.
This bill seems unlikely to pass after Representative Rob Brooks, who presented the plan, said it would need Democratic support to pass, which it doesn’t currently have. Thus, it seems unlikely to happen.
In the report, O’Donnell further explained the financials, saying, "The Republican plan calls for annual contributions from both the city and county totaling $200 million over the terms of the new 27-year lease, something Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has opposed."
Ultimately, this is getting politicized just with the A's. And if they don’t act soon, Milwaukee could lose their club just like what happened to Oakland. MLB is allowing clubs to leave their history behind and move to a new city on a whim, and it's being put in the hands of politicians with owners not wanting to pay.