MLB Rumors: Brian Snitker's future, Red Sox GM job, Cody Bellinger
- Will Brian Snitker return to the Atlanta Braves?
- What's the latest on the Boston Red Sox GM job?
- Cody Bellinger's future is more clear.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: What's going on with Cody Bellinger, Cubs?
Cody Bellinger is a free agent this offseason and will demand a good bit of money. The Cubs have made it clear to Bellinger and agent Scott Boras that they want him back in the fold come 2024, though they'll have to compete with several other interested suitors.
“We sat down with him on Sunday and had a long conversation,” Jed Hoyer said. “I told him, ‘It's rare to have a guy come in on a one-year deal and have that kind of connection with the fans by the middle of the season.’ It was really special.”
Hoyer and the Ricketts family would have to flirt with the luxury tax line if they were to pay Bellinger and other top free agents their worth to try and improve the roster. It's unclear if Tom Ricketts and Cubs ownership is willing to do just that.
“Philosophically, we've shown a willingness to do it,” Hoyer said. “It's both a budgetary question, but it's also just, we want to make sure that, strategically, you do it at the right time. And so, we'll have those discussions.”
Philosophically doing the right thing and actually spending money are two completely different concepts. We'll see if Bellinger fits in Chicago's long-term plans.