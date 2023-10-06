MLB rumors: Bright neon signs point to Buck Showalter's next landing spot
It appears increasingly probable that Buck Showalter could assume the role of the next manager for the Los Angeles Angels, especially in light of recent revelations hinting at a track record with the Angels organization.
It was recently reported that Showalter is interested in the Angels’ job to become the next manager. The ex-manager is apparently trying very hard to get an interview for the job, as many candidates are choosing not to attempt to become the Angels’ manager due to the lack of stability. But it seems Showalter doesn’t care and wants to manage no matter what.
It seems even more likely now after MLB Insider Jon Heyman said, “Angels owner Arte Moreno is said to like Buck from the 2019 search, where he reportedly finished second to Joe Maddon. GM Minasian was basically Buck’s assistant a few years in Texas. Not impossible.”
Angels look like best chance for Buck Showalter to manage again
This all but confirms the suspicion that Showalter, after getting a taste of the game again with the Mets, wants even more. Showalter is a beloved manager who is known for being a players' manager, but he has a past of success and is only missing a deep playoff run.
The Angels may seem like a bad team, but they have many prospects. It’s uncertain if Mike Trout will stay with L.A. or get traded, but they have quite a few young players who could help carry the franchise in Nolan Schanuel, Zach Neto, Mickey Moniak, Logan O’Hoppe, and Jo Adell. The Angels have more talent in Kyren Paris, Livan Soto, and Jordyn Adams, all of whom could be star players.
The Angels also have a solid core of pitchers with youngsters Reid Detmers, Patrick Sandoval, and Griffin Cannings. Many will look at the Angels and see failure, but if they have the right coaching staff, they could become a playoff contender; they just need to be given the right cards.
Showalter may have failed with the Mets, but his future with any organization will be bright.