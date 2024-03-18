4 teams that should save Braves All-Star Bryce Elder from the minor leagues
Bryce Elder being optioned to the minors gives these teams the opportunity to potentially trade for him.
2) The Cardinals could use a younger arm in their rotation
Pitching injuries are a glaring issue around the league and the St. Louis Cardinals are another team hampered by it as Sonny Gray, their ace, might begin the year on the sidelines. Reports have been positive so Gray won't be out for very long if at all, but that injury certainly doesn't bode well for a Cardinals team trying to compete this season.
Even with a healthy Gray, the Cardinals could use another arm, preferably one on the younger side. Steven Matz, Miles Mikolas, Kyle Gibson, and Lance Lynn are all over the age of 32 with the latter three all over 35. Acquiring Elder would not only give them another arm who can help them now, but an arm who can be part of their future plans.
The Cardinals have been focusing on acquiring innings eaters after their starting pitching was so abysmal last season. While Elder's stuff is far from flashy, he can eat innings, going at least six innings in 18 of his 31 outings. He also went at least five innings in all but five of his appearances, which is pretty rare for the present day.
The Cardinals have the offense to compete, they just need their pitching to improve. Elder helps that not only now, but in the future as well.