MLB Insider: How losing Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber impacts Phillies' trade deadline
When Bryce Harper limped down the first base line and reached for his hamstring, the entire Philadelphia Phillies organization held its collective breath. Laying on the grass as trainers surrounded him, many feared the worst: that Harper, a National League MVP candidate, could miss significant time.
On Friday, it was revealed that Harper and slugger Kyle Schwarber will each be placed on the Injured List – but with a caveat: neither injury is considered serious and both are in position to return before the All-Star break.
The Phillies have dealt with injuries almost all season. Trea Turner missed six weeks and J.T. Realmuto is recovering from knee surgery that is expected to sideline him until mid-July. So this is nothing new. But losing Harper and Schwarber, two key cogs in the Phillies lineup, will be by far the biggest test for the franchise, even if it is for a short time. But how will it impact the Phillies at the trade deadline?
How losing Harper, Schwarber impacts Phillies trade deadline plans
The simple answer: it doesn’t change anything for the Phillies.
Before losing Harper and Schwarber to the Injured List, the Phillies were always expected to be aggressive on the trade market. A primary focus for the franchise was expected to be an outfielder and should the team want to swing big, it has the prospects to acquire a star such as Luis Robert. Other areas that the Phillies could explore include another starting pitcher and bullpen help.
If Harper and/or Schwarber were to miss significant time, then the Phillies’ trade deadline equation would have changed and forced Dombrowski to be even more aggressive. But replacing either player, especially Harper, would have been borderline impossible – especially considering the lack of options on the market.
But there figures to be big fish available at the deadline and it would not be a surprise if Dombrowski strikes. After all, making big additions – via trade or free agency – is what he does better than almost every other top executive.