MLB rumors: Buck Showalter's next job, Red Sox rumblings, Kim Ng's doomed fate
To lead things off, news broke this afternoon that Bob Melvin will be taking the job in San Francisco to manage the Giants. A short move for him, Melvin will leave Southern Calif. to head up North and take the post that Gabe Kapler was fired from weeks ago according to Andrew Baggarly of The Atheltic (subscription required).
Melvin's departure opens up the job in San Diego, which could now be filled internally by former Cardinals manager Mike Shildt, as we discussed Tuesday morning.
The manager chairs continue to shuffle. Who is going to be left standing when the music stops?
MLB rumors: Marlins were ready to move on from Kim Ng before season's end
A week ago, Miami Marlins general manager Kim Ng shockingly exited the franchise. about revealed some details into that public break-up (subscription required) and insinuated that the Marlins planned on moving on from Ng regardless of the 2023 season results.
Ng, hired in November of 2020, achieved plenty of firsts in the league and in Miami. She was the first female GM in MLB history, and she led the Marlins to their first postseason berth since the Covid-shortened 2020 campaign this past season.
Ng's new hires (Skip Schumaker) and trade deadline moves (David Robertson, Josh Bell, Jake Burger) showed she was more than ready to run a team. The Marlins apparently didn't think so.
After Ng's departure, she told the media that her and owner Bruce Sherman's plans to reshape the Marlins' baseball operations department "were not completely aligned."
The Marlins, who declined to extend Ng this past year, wanted to hire a president of baseball operations over Ng and may have wanted to do so regardless of the club's 2023 results.