MLB Rumors: Potential Braves rotation target surprisingly just became available
Cal Quantrill of the Cleveland Guardians was surprisingly DFA'd on Tuesday. Could the Atlanta Braves target him as a rotation upgrade?
By Mark Powell
Cal Quantrill is coming off a down year by his standards. The right-handed pitcher boasted an ERA over five -- his worst since his rookie season in 2019 with the San Diego Padres. In 2021 and 2022, Quantrill flirted with All-Star status, sporting ERAs of 2.89 and 3.38, respectively.
It was rumored that the Guardians would try to trade Quantrill prior to the 40-man roster deadline. However, they couldn't find a suitor, and instead chose to designate him for assignment.
Quantrill spent a good portion of last season on the injured list, and never fully recovered. While he had a decent stretch in September, Quantrill didn't do enough to prove to the Guardians he should be a key cog in their rotation moving forward.
"Kind of a learning experience for me this year. I've been pretty blessed, I've been pretty healthy my entire professional career. I didn't handle the injury, looking back, as well as I could have. I think I probably let it get too far and it affected both my results and the team's results. Then I wanted to come back so fast that maybe I just didn't give it a chance to fully heal," Quantrill said about his 2023 season.
Where will Cal Quantrill sign next after becoming a free agent?
FanSided's Robert Murray linked Quantrill to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday, expecting the Guardians pitcher to be traded prior to the 40-man roster deadline. Money may have played a role in his early departure from Cleveland, as Murray noted:
"Quantrill, who earned $5.55 million in 2023, is arbitration eligible for the next two seasons and is scheduled to earn around $7 million in 2024. It makes him a prime non-tender or trade candidate and considering his history – he has a 3.83 ERA in five career seasons, including 94 starts – it makes him a logical trade candidate," Murray wrote.
Another potential option would be the Atlanta Braves, if Alex Anthopoulos is willing to make the move. Quantrill joins a relatively weak free-agent market, but he won't be paid nearly as much as the Aaron Nola's of the world. If AA chooses to upgrade his starting rotation, Quantrill makes sense as a buy-low candidate. If he returns to 2022 form, the Braves pitching staff will be much improved as a result.