A Cardinals-Rockies trade for the steady rotation veteran Cards need badly
The St. Louis Cardinals currently hold a record of 42-40, are starting to look like a postseason team and sit just 6.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers. This is a very good start for them, but they still need to make additions to the team if they want to compete for a playoff start come October.
According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, "The Rockies probably have the fewest trade chips to dangle, though right-handed starter Cal Quantrill, lefty reliever Jalen Beeks, and catcher Elias Díaz (currently on the 10-day IL) could be on the move before the Deadline."
The Rockies have a record of 27-55 and are out of the postseason push. Trading a player like Quantrill will be the best option for them, and the Cardinals would love to scoop him up.
The Cardinals have a current rotation of Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, Miles Mikolas, and Andre Pallante. All but Pallante are either nearing 35 or over 35, and they still need to add a clear-cut fifth starter. That could be Quantrill.
One potential trade package in return to the Rockies might consist of right-handed pitcher Michael McGreevy and fellow right-handed pitcher Andre Granillo. They are currently ranked No. 14 and No. 26 in the Cardinals system by MLB Pipeline.
The Cleveland Guardians traded 29-year-old Cal Quantrill to the Rockies this offseason in exchange for minor leaguer Kody Huff, and he has had a massive resurgence in his career.
In 2024, Cal Quantrill has started 16 games. In those 16 games, he has totaled 90 innings, pitching to an ERA of 3.50, with a record of 6-5, while striking out 64 to 34 walks for a FIP of 4.33 and a WHIP of 1.300.
What prospects would the Cardinals send back to Colorado?
23-year-old Michael McGreevy was a former first-round pick in 2021 and has shown immense potential at times in the minor leagues. In 2024, he has pitched at Triple-A, waiting for his Major League call-up, and has pitched quite well, reducing walks while striking players out at a good clip. He is poised to make an impact at the major league level sooner rather than later.
In 2024, McGreevy has pitched in 16 games. In those 16 games, he has totaled 87.0 innings, pitching to an ERA of 4.55, with a record of 4-7, while striking out 76 to 26 walks for a WHIP of 1.356.
24-year-old Andre Granillo is a reliever but has shown his ability to dominate at times. In 2024, he has played between Double-A and Triple-A and could soon join the major leagues. He will likely start as a relief pitcher but could easily become a closer given his immense potential.
In 2024, Andre Granillo has pitched in 23 games. In those 23 games, he has totaled 30 innings, pitching to an ERA of 1.20, with a record of 5-0, while striking out 37 to 19 walks for a WHIP of 1.033.
Granillo's performance in Triple-A has been particularly impressive, with an ERA of 0.77 over 11.2 innings, indicating his readiness for a major league role. His overall ability to strike out hitters at a high rate while maintaining a low ERA makes him a valuable asset for any bullpen.
Acquiring Quantrill would provide the Cardinals with a much-needed boost in their starting rotation, adding depth and stability as they push towards the postseason. Meanwhile, the Rockies would benefit from gaining promising young arms like McGreevy and Granillo, helping them rebuild for the future.