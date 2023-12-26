MLB Rumors: Cardinals could be back in on Jordan Montgomery thanks to Red Sox
The St. Louis Cardinals should be back in on Jordan Montgomery after the Boston Red Sox reportedly bowed out.
By Mark Powell
Jordan Montgomery's free agency is expected to heat up in the coming weeks, especially with Yoshinobu Yamamoto off the market. Yamamoto's price tag increased dramatically in the pre-Christmas chase, and he ended up signing a $325 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Given he hasn't thrown a pitch in MLB prior to that signature, we wish he and the Dodgers the best.
Montgomery and Blake Snell are among the best pitchers available with the Yamamoto chase finally over. Ideally, they the remainder of free agency will not be as boring.
Montgomery led the Texas Rangers to a World Series in 2023. He was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline in early August. After he was acquired, Montgomery quickly filled in as the ace of the Texas pitching staff, and an injury to Max Scherzer only further solidified that.
However, Montgomery didn't rule out a reunion with St. Louis when he was traded. Insiders assumed a Montgomery signing would be a natural fit. Yet, the Cards were not mentioned amid the initial suitors for the former Rangers ace.
MLB Rumors: With Red Sox out, could Cardinals sign Jordan Montgomery?
The Red Sox are reportedly unwilling to spend for Montgomery, despite their need for starting pitching. While that should frustrated Boston baseball fans given ownership's statement earlier this winter, it does open a door for the Cardinals.
"In the aftermath of the (Yoshinobu Yamamoto) news, one industry official was speculating on how the Red Sox might pivot to find the necessary starting pitching. When I suggested free agent Jordan Montgomery as a good fall-back option, the official scoffed and offered that even Montgomery would be too expensive for the Red Sox’s current budget plans," MassLive's Sean McAdam said.
The Cardinals could take advantage of this situation, especially given Montgomery has less suitors without Boston in the mix. St. Louis had previous interest. If Montgomery's price tag were to take a dive, John Mozeliak would be silly not to make the call.