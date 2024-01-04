MLB Rumors: Cardinals could be threat for Josh Hader under 1 condition
The St. Louis Cardinals could add Josh Hader, but only for the right price.
The St. Louis Cardinals' free agency approach has been focused almost entirely on pitching. John Mozeliak inked Sonny Gray to a three-year, $75 million contract early in the winter. This came after Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson were signed to modest one-year deals. In a matter of weeks, St. Louis completely reshaped its starting rotation.
It has been virtually silent on the positional front. The Cardinals shipped Tyler O'Neill to the Boston Red Sox, but no major bats have joined the lineup. It would appear the Cards' focus remains on the mound. Now, perhaps, it is time for St. Louis to address the bullpen.
In his latest free agency roundup, ESPN's Jeff Passan cited the Cardinals as a potential landing spot for top reliever Josh Hader. The 29-year-old, who spent last season with the San Diego Padres, is one of the best closers in recent MLB history. That said, there is some uncertainty about the price point of Hader's next contract.
"The question now is whether Hader will reach the nine-figure threshold, a mark only Edwin Diaz has exceeded (five years, $102.5 million) among relievers, or whether he's likelier to wind up in the Aroldis Chapman (five years, $85 million) and Kenley Jansen (five years, $80 million) territory. The fact that January has arrived with no clear favorite, multiple executives said, suggests the latter is more probable."
Cardinals interested in Josh Hader, but price is a potential hurdle
If Hader's contract exceeds the $100 million mark, it's difficult to imagine the Cardinals investing. There was a chance for St. Louis to work toward an extension for Jordan Hicks last season, but he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays instead. There is natural trepidation when it comes to paying top dollar for relievers, no matter how strong the résumé is.
According to Baseball Savant, Hader ranked in the 99th percentile for strikeout percentage (36.8) and the 97th percentile for hard-hit percentage (28.3) last season. He ran into walk troubles (13.0 percent, 5th percentile), but was otherwise infallible. He packs high-90s heat on his fastball with a vicious slider. He would absolutely improve the Cardinals' reshaped pitching corps.
That said, there is a reason only one reliever has reached nine figures on his contract. If the Cardinals can get Hader to abide by the Aroldis Chapman framework — five years, $85 million — that becomes much easier to stomach. Also, the aforementioned Hicks is available. At 27 years old, Hicks and his mid-100s fastball are the youngest domestic free agent on the board. There are options for St. Louis if the goal is to cement the bullpen.
Hader is the pipe dream, though. And it's fully within reach. The southpaw accumulated 33 saves in 61 appearances last season. His 85 strikeouts in 56.1 innings pitched in mighty impressive. The Cardinals tried to buy their way to contention last season and it didn't work. Mozeliak and the front office have to be smarter and more patient this time around. That said, the Cards sought out veteran starters. Hader is ready to help a team win games tomorrow. A lot of 'em. If St. Louis can land the five-time All-Star, it would send an emphatic message to the rest of the MLB.