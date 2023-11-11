MLB Rumors: Cardinals poaching Cubs, Braves trade indication, Astros losing legend
- The Astros could be prepared to lose a legend
- What trade routes are the Braves taking?
- The Cards are linked to this Cubs star this winter
By Kristen Wong
MLB Rumors: Astros may prioritize extending Jose Altuve over Alex Bregman
The New York Post's Jon Heyman recently wrote that the Astros may look to extend Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman. That's good news, right?
Well, not quite. Heyman added that the Astros believe they "have a somewhat better chance with Altuve," which would make Bregman the crippling and unfortunate loss of the offseason.
Both Altuve and Bregman are managed by agent Scott Boras and both are a year away from free agency; Bregman will be a free agent at age 30 and should theoretically command a more lucrative deal than Altuve, who is four years older.
Bregman signed a five-year, $100 million contract prior to 2020. If what Heyman reports is true, the fan-favorite slugger may take a backseat to Altuve's negotiations, and he may in turn search for greener grass elsewhere.
The lifetime .274 hitter would boost any MLB team's rotation, even if his All-Star seasons are behind him.
As of this week, Boras said that the Astros have not yet discussed extensions with either player.