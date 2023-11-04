MLB Rumors: Cardinals cutting ties, Red Sox clean house, sad day for Reds
- Will the Cardinals move on from multiple pitchers this offseason?
- One big Red Sox player is hitting free agency
- The Reds are moving on from a franchise icon
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: Red Sox move on from Corey Kluber, Justin Turner opts out
In a stacked AL East division this season, the Boston Red Sox finished in last place with a 78-84 record. The team fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom before the season ended and replaced him with former pitcher and Chicago Cubs assistant general manager. With the World Series over, Breslow had to go to work. The first thing on the docket will be to pick up or decline options on players' contracts.
One is being shown the door, while another is leaving on their own accord.
The Red Sox announced on Friday that infielder Justin Turner declined his player option for the 2024 season and will hit free agency. Additionally, the team announced that they have declined starting pitcher Corey Kluber's club option.
Turner was set to make $6.7 million for the 2024 season if he were to exercise his player option. The decision to hit free agency was pretty much a no-brainer, considering the season he's had.
In 146 games (558 at-bats), Turner recorded a .276 batting average, a .345 on-base percentage, a .455 slugging percentage, 23 home runs, 86 runs, 96 RBI, 154 hits, 110 strikeouts, and 51 walks.
As for Kluber, he didn't have the same success that he had in 2022 with the Tampa Bay Rays. The veteran and former two-time Cy Young award winner struggled and was demoted to the bullpen before being ruled out for the season due to a right shoulder injury.
Kluber pitched in 15 games (nine starts), where he recorded a 7.04 ERA, a 1.636 WHIP, a 3-6 win-loss record, 42 strikeouts, and 21 walks in 55.0 innings.
Turner will likely cash in on a contract from teams interested in the veteran infielder. As for Kluber, it will be interesting to see which team will take a chance on him.