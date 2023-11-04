MLB Rumors: Cardinals cutting ties, Red Sox clean house, sad day for Reds
- Will the Cardinals move on from multiple pitchers this offseason?
- One big Red Sox player is hitting free agency
- The Reds are moving on from a franchise icon
By Scott Rogust
MLB Rumors: Cardinals to move on from two mainstays this offseason?
The St. Louis Cardinals were one of the biggest sellers at the trade deadline this past August. Even though the team wasn't too far out of the postseason picture, they decided it was best to add some prospects by moving on from impending free agents. With an important offseason looming, who could be on the way out of St. Louis?
MLB.com's John Denton wrote an article about the Cardinals' looming offseason and spoke about the team's arbitration-eligible players. When discussing starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and reliever Jake Woodford, Denton says that both could be gone this offseason.
"Hudson has had some stellar moments since debuting in 2018, but he’s likely headed for a fresh start elsewhere. The same goes for Woodford," writes Denton.
After a strong start to his career, Hudson's numbers took a bit of a dip since returning from Tommy John surgery performed in 2020. In 18 games this season (12 starts), Hudson recorded a 4.98 ERA, a 1.500 WHIP, a 6-3 win-loss record, 45 strikeouts, and 34 walks in 81.1 innings. In his career, Hudson has a 3.84 ERA, a 1.390 WHIP, a 38-20 win-loss record, 315 strikeouts, and 215 walks in 470.2 innings.
As for Woodford, he split time this season between the majors and minor leagues. In 15 major league games this year, Woodford posted a 6.23 ERA, a 1.741 WHIP, a 2-3 win-loss record, 29 home runs, and 22 walks in 47.2 innings.
Will the Cardinals opt to move on from these players this winter? We should get some answers in the coming days.