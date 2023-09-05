MLB Rumors: Cardinals DFA, Alek Manoah's status, Anthony Rendon's media behavior
- Anthony Rendon isn't playing nice with media on his injury
- Alek Manoah placed on temporary inactive list
- Cardinals DFA
MLB rumors: Anthony Rendon gives Angels fans more reasons to dislike him with childish acts in the media
When the Angels made a move for Anthony Rendon a few seasons ago, it appeared to be a huge move, giving Los Angeles the 3rd star they needed to complement Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani.
In his 2019 campaign, Rendon totaled 34 home runs and 126 RBIs in his final season for the Washington Nationals. In 200 games across four seasons for the Angels, Rendon has only tallied 22 home runs and 111 RBIs, while being paid 16% of the teams payroll.
While production hasn't been there, character and leadership could remain for Rendon, but recently, he's failed to show either of those attributes. His recent acts with the media have been childish and troubling for the Angels bleak future.
The media has asked the injury plagued third baseman some serious questions about his health, but Rendon has repeatedly refused to answer, leaving the media and Los Angeles fans in the dark.
With Ohtani likely to depart in the offseason, Trout on the IL, and a disastrous 2023 trade deadline, Rendon's remarks and actions have made this season even more of a nightmare. The Los Angeles faithful could turn to hatred for the third baseman very soon.