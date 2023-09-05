MLB Rumors: Cardinals DFA, Alek Manoah's status, Anthony Rendon's media behavior
There have been few stories in 2023 that have been more surprising and puzzling than Alek Manoah's fall from grace. For his first two seasons in the big leagues, Manoah seemed like a future ace and a potential Cy Young candidate for years to come. But 2023 has been a nightmare and it only continues to worsen.
In August, Manoah was sent down to Triple-A following another troubling start against the Guardians. However, nearly a month later and Manoah has yet to report to the Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate.
This lack of appearance has resulted in the Buffalo Bisons placing Alek Manoah on the temporarily inactive list. The temporarily inactive list, as defined by MiLB states "If a Minor League player is away from a team for a few days because of a personal matter, travel to an All-Star game, etc., & is not placed on the IL, he is placed on the temporary inactive list."
Bad has only gotten worse for the young starter. Manoah had the ability to show heart, perseverance and growth through a terrible season, but instead, he's given the Blue Jays fans more reasons to give up on him.
Obviously, the full story has yet to surface, so there's a chance that Manoah has a viable reason to be absent from his assignment at Triple-A. This story is far from over for the former All-Star.