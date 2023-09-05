MLB Rumors: Cardinals DFA, Alek Manoah's status, Anthony Rendon's media behavior
MLB rumors: Cardinals designate infielder Taylor Motter for assignment
MLB rumors showed St. Louis continuing their journey towards the future on Tuesday when they designated the veteran utility man, Taylor Motter for assignment. This cleared room for the Cardinals to add Jose Fermin to the roster.
Motter, 33, has played for seven different MLB teams in his career, holding a career slash line of .188/.258/.294 across almost 200 games. The act of 'DFA'ing Motter likely ends his stint with the Cardinals.
The 33-year-old has often been praised for his defensive versatility, while his offense has lacked for his entire career. In his career, Motter has played every defensive position besides catcher and center field. He's even appeared as a pitcher for 1.1 innings of cleanup duty.
This move makes room for the 24-year-old Jose Fermin to join the Cardinals major league club again. Fermin has spent limited time with St. Louis this season, only totaling 25 at-bats in his major league career.
Fermin provides a much higher ceiling than Motter, being nearly a decade younger than the veteran. Fermin also provides some defensive versatility, while having the capability of providing the Cardinals with a capable bat.
His first stint in the big leagues didn't go well, but with a bit more experience, Jose Fermin could give the Cardinals a viable rotational infielder.