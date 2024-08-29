Cardinals insider makes John Mozeliak’s job status crystal clear
The St. Louis Cardinals are in one of the worst positions among all major league franchises.
They're loaded with veterans that are only getting older. Players like Paul Goldschmidt, Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado are great assets for right now, but they are running out of prime years, which means the Cardinals' World Series window is closing rather quickly.
Instead of opting to rebuild, like many expected them to, the Cardinals have made a ton of win-now moves, including trading for expiring outfielder Tommy Pham. Pham was good in St. Louis, but the Cardinals recently placed him on waivers, meaning they really gained nothing from having him on the team.
It's decisions like these that leave the Cardinals' general manager, John Mozeliak's job in jeopardy heading into the 2024-2025 offseason. In 2023, Mozeliak signed a contract that would have him in St. Louis through the 2025 season.
Cardinals insider confirms that John Mozeliak will remain in St. Louis in 2025
Though many around the Cardinals' organization have wondered about Mozeliak's job security, Cardinals insider Jeff Jones seems pretty certain that Mozeliak will remain in St. Louis, in some fashion, through the end of his contract.
"There is a wide delta and plenty of daylight between Mozeliak finishing out his contract and remaining in his current job through 2025. He is absolutely not going to be fired. He will be employed by the Cardinals next season. In the same capacity? We’ll see," Jones posted on X/Twitter recently.
The key here is the speculation that Jones creates about what capacity Mozeliak will be in. He hints at the end of the post that Mozeliak may be back in St. Louis, just under a different role.
Either way, the Cardinals fans have been begging for some sort of change. I'm sure the fan base would be just fine with seeing Mozeliak demoted from his current position in order to put somebody who can make some better decisions in his place.
Watching as the Cardinals have built such an old roster that has struggled in each of the last few seasons should be reason enough for Mozeliak to find himself demoted. His career in St. Louis very well could come to an end after the 2025 season.