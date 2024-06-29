A new Cardinals-Diamondbacks trade to save familiar face and help STL’s cause
The St. Louis Cardinals have started the 2024 season off well with a record of 42-39, but as the trade deadline approaches, it's clear they need to acquire more players that can help them make a deep playoff run.
The Cardinals are currently in second place in the NL Central, trailing the Milwaukee Brewers by six and a half games. According to FanGraphs, they have a 44.4 percent chance of making the postseason. In the Wild Card race, they hold the third and final spot, just one game ahead of the New York Mets.
To enhance their postseason prospects, the Cardinals are eyeing a familiar face: Jordan Montgomery of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Despite their impressive run to the World Series in 2023, the Diamondbacks are struggling this season. They sit in fourth place in the NL West with a record of 39-43, trailing the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers by 11.5 games. Their postseason chances stand at a mere 17.5 percent, per FanGraphs.
And so, St. Louis could bring a former Cardinal back to Busch Stadium to try and recapture some of his magic.
A Cardinals-Diamondbacks trade to bring Jordan Montgomery back to St. Louis
One potential trade package for Montgomery could include right-handed pitcher Sem Robberse and infielder César Prieto, ranked No. 12 and No. 17 in the Cardinals' farm system by MLB Pipeline.
Montgomery, 31, has had a challenging 2024 season but has demonstrated his capabilities in previous years. In 2023, he played a crucial role in helping the Texas Rangers clinch the World Series title against the Diamondbacks. This season, however, he has struggled with an increase in walks and hits, and a decrease in strikeouts. Despite these setbacks, Montgomery has the potential to bounce back and provide the Cardinals with a much-needed boost in their rotation.
In 2024, Montgomery has posted a 6-5 record with a 6.03 ERA across 13 starts, allowing 86 hits and 23 walks while striking out 45 batters over 65.2 innings. He looks the part of a distressed asset who needs a change of scenery. And the Cardinals could pay the D'Backs nicely to make such a move.
Sem Robberse, 22, has shown promise as a reliable pitcher. Playing for Triple-A Memphis in 2024, he has managed to reduce his walks and hits, though he has struggled with a high batting average against him. With a bit of luck and refinement, Robberse could return to form and lower his ERA.
This season, Robberse has a 5-4 record with a 4.65 ERA across 13 games, including 11 starts. He has struck out 71 batters over 71.2 innings while allowing 62 hits and 25 walks.
César Prieto, 25, is considered MLB-ready and could make an immediate impact with the Diamondbacks. Known for his reliability on both offense and defense, Prieto can play every infield position except first base, offering significant depth to any team.
In 2024, Prieto has played 68 games for Triple-A Memphis, posting a .294 batting average with a .337 on-base percentage and a .483 slugging percentage. He has recorded 78 hits, including 18 doubles and 10 home runs while driving in 33 runs.
This potential trade could be mutually beneficial for both teams. The Cardinals would gain a seasoned pitcher in Montgomery, upgrade their rotation and boost their playoff chances. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks would acquire promising prospects in Robberse and Prieto, supporting a short-term rebuilding effort for future success. As the trade deadline looms, this deal could be a key move for both franchises.