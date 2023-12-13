MLB Rumors: Cardinals good news, Giants Ohtani failure, Cubs target White Sox
- A former White Sox closer is on the Cubs radar.
- Why the San Francisco Giants failed on Shohei Ohtani.
- The St. Louis Cardinals get good news on Jordan Montgomery
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Former White Sox closer on Cubs radar
After a bout with Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks made his triumphant return in May. Injuries ultimately cost him the rest of the season, but the veteran right-hander and former Reliever of the Year is now a free agent.
There is a chance he may stay in Chicago, but ultimately switch sides. According to Scott Merkin, who covers the White Sox for MLB.com, Hendriks has been in talks with several other teams, and the Chicago Cubs are one of those teams.
Hendriks is recovering from Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2024 season. But if he were to switch sides and join the Cubs, Chicago would be getting a proven arm for the back end of their bullpen. He is also somebody who could be an influential voice in the Cubs clubhouse, as the Cubs have plenty of young talent on their current roster. A veteran voice could be beneficial for such a young team.
The Cubs finished just one game back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League. Bullpen struggles ultimately cost them their chance to secure a playoff berth for the first time since 2020.
Hendriks obviously would not be able to help the Cubs in 2024, but he could be ready by 2025. Perhaps a multi-year deal is possible for the veteran right-hander.
Hendriks appeared in just five games this past season after his triumphant return from cancer treatment, posting a 5.40 ERA. However, his courageous fight against the disease and eventual return were enough to earn him Comeback Player of the Year honors in the American League.
The 34-year-old saved 37 games in 2022 and posted a 2.81 ERA in what could ultimately prove to be his final full season with the White Sox.