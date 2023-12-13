MLB Rumors: Cardinals good news, Giants Ohtani failure, Cubs target White Sox
- A former White Sox closer is on the Cubs radar.
- Why the San Francisco Giants failed on Shohei Ohtani.
- The St. Louis Cardinals get good news on Jordan Montgomery
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Why the Giants missed out on Ohtani
After a lengthy and rather secretive process, Shohei Ohtani ultimately signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Los Angeles signed him for 10 years and $700 million. It's the largest contract in North American sports history.
However, the Dodgers weren't the only team in on the two-way superstar. Their hated rivals, the San Francisco Giants were also in the mix for Ohtani's services.
According to Andrew Baggarly, who covers the Giants for The Athletic, Ohtani's camp approached the team with the exact same deal that he ultimately ended up agreeing to with the Dodgers, before ultimately telling the Giants that it was in Ohtani's hands.
"We were agreeable to it," said Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi. In the end, Ohtani picked the Dodgers.
Once again, the Giants proved that they were willing to spend a hefty amount of money in order to land a top star. Unfortunately for them, it did not work out that way as Ohtani chose the Dodgers.
The Giants ended up signing outfield Jung Hoo Lee to a six-year, $113 million deal late on Tuesday to address their need for a power bat.