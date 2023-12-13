MLB Rumors: Cardinals good news, Giants Ohtani failure, Cubs target White Sox
- A former White Sox closer is on the Cubs radar.
- Why the San Francisco Giants failed on Shohei Ohtani.
- The St. Louis Cardinals get good news on Jordan Montgomery
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Cardinals may have clear path to reunion with former pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals already added three starters to bolster their rotation. But they may not be done just yet.
At the trade deadline, they sent pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton to the Texas Rangers, who ultimately went on to win their first World Series title in franchise history.
However, according to Ken Rosenthal, it appears unlikely that the Rangers will retain Montgomery. This is due in large part to the fact that the Rangers may lose their local television deal with Bally Sports, which has filed for bankruptcy.
This could potentially open the door for a reunion with the Cardinals, who have been aggressive in addressing their needs. Montgomery would give them innings, as well as a viable starter who can be trusted in postseason games.
The Cardinals have Sonny Gray as their current ace, but Montgomery would be a solid addition for a team that needs multiple frontline starters in order to compete for a World Series title.
St. Louis hasn't been to the World Series since 2013, much less won a title since 2011.
Montgomery joined the Cardinals after being acquired from the New York Yankees in exchange for Harrison Bader.