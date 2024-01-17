MLB Rumors: Cardinals talk extension with rising star, but not Paul Goldschmidt
The St. Louis Cardinals may be looking into signing a rising star to a contract extension. Such talks have not progressed with Paul Goldschmidt, but they might be able to ink utilityman Tommy Edman to a new deal.
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals are eager to put a disastrous 71-91 season behind them and look towards the future.
Unfortunately, they currently find themselves at an impasse with super utilityman and former Gold Glover Tommy Edman. The two sides were unable to reach an agreement on a contract for the 2024 season to avoid arbitration.
However, there is still a chance that Edman and the Cardinals could avoid arbitration all together. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the two sides have been discussing a multi-year contract extension.
Cardinals, Edman discussing contract extension
Edman was the only arbitration-eligible player on the Cardinals roster to not reach an agreement with the team before Thursday's deadline. Goold notes that the Cardinals made an offer of $6.5 million, while Edman countered with $6.95 million.
Barring an extension, the two sides are expected to go to a hearing, where an arbitrator will rule either in favor of the Cardinals or Edman to determine the latter's salary for 2024.
Worth noting is the fact that Paul Goldschmidt is in the final year of his contract and has not been extended as of now. The Cardinals may ultimately be unable to extend their star first baseman, but it does appear that there is a good chance they'll be able to extend Edman. His contract expires after the 2026 season.
In fact, Goldschmidt's extension talks may stretch into the season.
Edman is valuable in that he is able to play almost every position on the diamond. He came up to the Major Leagues in 2019 as a utility infielder and began the 2023 season as the team's everyday shortstop. However, he moved to center field and immediately fit in at that spot, so he'll enter 2024 as the starting center fielder.
The date for the hearing is not set, but Cardinals fans can expect to hear more about extension talks as the hearing nears.