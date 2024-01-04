MLB Rumors: Potential Cardinals trade chip could be off table due to injury concerns
Tommy Edman's injury update could result in him being off the trade block by the St. Louis Cardinals.
This offseason felt like one where the St. Louis Cardinals would dominate headlines both in free agency and on the trade market. With several needs to fill, a lot of money to spend, and a lot of trade assets to potentially part with to go along with desperation to win after this past season's monstrosity, the Cardinals definitely looked like a team that could shake things up in a big way.
St. Louis got off to a very fast start, signing Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Sonny Gray before Thanksgiving. While that was encouraging, St. Louis has been completely silent since. Sure, there was the Tyler O'Neill trade, but that was more of a dumping of a player who wasn't coming back than anything.
The Cardinals still have pitching needs and a ton of position player depth, particularly in the outfield. We know Jordan Walker and likely Lars Nootbaar aren't going anywhere, but Dylan Carlson and Tommy Edman felt like very realistic trade candidates. With this latest injury update regarding Edman, it's very possible he isn't going anywhere after all.
Tommy Edman injury could take him off the table entirely
According to MLB.com's John Denton, Edman underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right wrist in October. He missed some time due to inflammation in that wrist earlier this past season, and it appears to have not gone away. Fortunately for Edman he appears to be on track to be ready for Spring Training, but the injury could scare some teams off from trading for him with a possible setback in mind.
If he was made available by the Cardinals, Edman would be one of the more valuable trade candidates available. His offensive numbers won't blow anyone away, but he can play six positions, all at a high level, and has tremendous speed as well.
Edman is projected to be the Cardinals' Opening Day center fielder but can bounce around if they have needs elsewhere. His versatility makes it almost essential that the Cards don't move him, even with their glaring pitching needs. If Dylan Carlson can't help in that regard, it's on owner Bill DeWitt to continue opening his checkbook.
While Edman could've helped the Cardinals get a much-needed pitching upgrade, it might be a blessing in disguise that he's likely off the market now.