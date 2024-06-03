Buy or sell? 3 best Cardinals trade deadline targets, 2 stars to dump for prospects
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing much better baseball, but what they'll ultimately do at the trade deadline is still unclear and up for debate.
Now that they're back in the mix, they could be buyers and add to their roster in hopes of making a deep playoff run. They also could sell and look towards the future. The Cardinals could even do a little bit of both.
This is a team that has been mired in mediocrity for too long, always being stuck in the middle and not able to contend for a World Series title, but also not ready to commit to a rebuild or retool.
Here is a look at three players they could target at the deadline and two they could sell off for prospects.
Target: Jesus Luzardo, SP
Jesus Luzardo is off to a rough start this season. The 26-year-old has improved lately but still has an ERA of 4.18 and a record of 2-4. Still, he is one of the most attractive options on the trade market, as he has several years of team control.
For this reason, it might be hard for the Cardinals to make a move for him, as the Marlins would likely want a ton of prospects, and St. Louis doesn't like to part with their top prospects. But he would give them a legitimate No. 2 starter to go next to Sonny Gray and put them in a position to potentially make some noise in October for the first time since 2019.
Luzardo had a very inspiring 2023 campaign, going 10-10 with a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts while logging 178.2 innings and punching out 208 batters. He would certainly bring some swing-and-miss to a rotation that sorely needs it, as many of the Cardinals starters aren't guys who miss bats.
Sell: Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
Paul Goldschmidt has been a cornerstone for the Cardinals since 2019 when he was acquired from the Arizona Diamondbacks. After a rough start to the season, the veteran slugger and former MVP appears to be finding his groove again.
The 36-year-old is on an expiring contract, so it might be a bit tough for the Cardinals to get a substantial haul for him, but that doesn't mean they won't be able to get anything for him.
In all likelihood, Goldschmidt won't be back with the Cardinals in 2025, so it would make sense to trade him and get something for him instead of just letting him walk in free agency for nothing more than a compensation draft pick.
Goldschmidt was the NL MVP in 2022, but he took a step back in 2023. The Cardinals may have missed the best opportunity to get a major haul for Goldschmidt by not trading him last year when he was fresh off his MVP campaign.
But it would still be smart for the Cardinals to try and maximize their return for him while they can, especially with him being unlikely to return to St. Louis in 2025. The Cardinals also have a multitude of depth on the position player side and could easily replace him internally.
Target: Bryce Miller, SP
Of all the teams the Cardinals could do business with this year at the deadline, the Seattle Mariners look like an ideal partner, mainly because of all the depth they have on the pitching side. That is what St. Louis currently lacks.
The Cardinals are also an ideal partner for the Mariners because of their position player depth. They could potentially use it to acquire somebody like Bryce Miller.
Miller is off to a good start this season, owning a record of 5-5 and a 3.18 ERA. He also likely wouldn't be too expensive, as the Mariners already have a top three in their rotation of Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, and George Kirby.
Miller would bring significant upside to the Cardinals rotation, as well as somebody with years of team control. St. Louis only has one starter, Sonny Gray under contract beyond 2025. The 26-year-old also generates tons swings and misses, which would be welcomed on the mound at Busch Stadium.
Sell: Ryan Helsley, CP
If the Cardinals are languishing at .500 and slipping in the standings by the trade deadline, their most attractive trade piece would be Ryan Helsley. The former All-Star closer owns a 2.42 ERA in 26 appearances and has saved 19 games, which leads the major leagues.
If Helsley keeps this up, he could land the Cardinals a massive haul that includes players who are major league-ready or at least close. The young closer can touch 100 mph with his fastball, which is something that teams will be interested in.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch even listed Helsley as the team's top trade chip, comparing a potential trade of the right-hander to the rebuild the New York Yankees initiated in 2016
Target: Jordan Montgomery, SP
If the Cardinals are in the mix, they might be best served checking in on an old friend if they want to be a threat in the playoffs.
Jordan Montgomery hasn't had the season he had hoped for. He's 3-3 with a 5.48 ERA after signing late in spring training. When he's right, he's a legitimate No. 2 starter and he's also somebody with great postseason experience.
Due to his struggles, the Cardinals may not have to give up much to get him. But he would instantly improve the starting rotation and give them a chance to win games in October.
Montgomery was acquired from the Yankees for Harrison Bader at the 2022 deadline and was shipped off to the Texas Rangers the following year. He would help guide Texas to its first World Series title.