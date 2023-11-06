MLB Rumors: Cardinals trade looming, Twins punt on Gray, Chaim Bloom's future
- The St. Louis Cardinals could have a trade looming.
- The Minnesota Twins are unlikely to bring Sonny Gray back.
- Chaim Bloom was recruited for the Miami Marlins GM job.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Cardinals trade buzz
The St. Louis Cardinals are widely expected to be one of the most active teams this offseason after slipping to 71-91 this season, finishing in last place for the first time since 1990.
Pitching is high on the Cardinals shopping list this winter, as only two starters, Miles Mikolas and Steven Matz are under contract for 2024 and beyond.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, the Cardinals are already laying the groundwork for this offseason. Nightengale says that President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has made it clear that he does not want a repeat performance of 2023, and is motivated to add pitching via free agency or the trade market.
Nightengale also notes that the Cardinals are willing to deal from their collection of young bats to get pitching.
St. Louis has plenty of depth on the position player side. But the pitching staff is lacking in that department. A team like the Seattle Mariners could be an ideal trade partner, as they possess a few intriguing young arms such as Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert, and Bryan Woo.
Perhaps St. Louis could swing a deal for one of Seattle's young studs and clear out the logjam on the position player side.