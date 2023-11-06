MLB Rumors: Cardinals trade looming, Twins punt on Gray, Chaim Bloom's future
- The St. Louis Cardinals could have a trade looming.
- The Minnesota Twins are unlikely to bring Sonny Gray back.
- Chaim Bloom was recruited for the Miami Marlins GM job.
By Curt Bishop
MLB Rumors: Chaim Bloom's future
After the shocking departure of General Manager Kim Ng, the Miami Marlins have finally found her replacement.
Owner Bruce Sherman was looking for a president of baseball operations and finally found one in Peter Bendix. However, Bendix may not have always been the clear choice.
On Twitter, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic notes that former Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom was being considered for the role, but ultimately declined to make himself a candidate to fill Ng's shoes.
Like Bendix, Bloom has roots in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, which is something that Sherman reportedly valued greatly during this process. Bloom took over in Boston prior to the 2020 season but was fired towards the end of the 2023 season. Boston replaced him with Craig Breslow.
Bloom could have been a solid addition to the Marlins front office. He brings great experience with analytics and was a key piece in the Rays organization for several years.
But despite passing on the job with the Marlins, Bloom could be available to take on a role in another team's front office if the opportunity presents itself.