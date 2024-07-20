Cardinals reportedly have their eye on pair of ideal rotation reinforcements
The St. Louis Cardinals didn't even get to take the field in what was supposed to be the club's first outing after exiting the All-Star break as their matchup at Truist Park against the Atlanta Braves was postponed on Friday night. That set up a Saturday doubleheader but, while the games remain important in this context, fans are now focused on the trade deadline.
After looking early on as if they were heading toward another finish in the basement of the NL Central, the Cardinals have started to turn things on their heads. They've vaulted into second place in the division, just 4.5 games back of the Milwaukee Brewers, and have a one-game lead on the second Wild Card spot in the National League. With the trade deadline only 10 days away, the club is shaping up to buy.
While there could be upgrades in multiple areas, many have surmised that John Mozeliak's top priority is likely to be the starting rotation. Sonny Gray has been a gem of a free agent addition, Kyle Gibson has been solid, Lance Lynn has been a bit erratic, Miles Mikolas has been mediocre (and a bit hot-and-cold himself) and the fifth spot in the rotation has been a revolving door. It's a clear area where the Cardinals can find an upgrade.
And according to recent rumors around the league, they have two pitchers in mind they are interested in dealing for.
MLB Rumors: Cardinals targeting Nathan Eovaldi, Zach Eflin at trade deadline
According to MLB.com Cardinals insider John Denton, St. Louis is likely to pursue Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and Rays right-hander Zach Eflin at the trade deadline.
"For the first time in decades, the Cardinals were sellers at the 2023 MLB Trade Deadline, dealing away five pitchers for a bevy of prospects. Now, the Cards will use those prospects and others to try and lure pitching help and maybe a difference-making right-handed bat to St. Louis. Two pitchers the Cards will likely target, per a source: Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and Rays righty Zach Eflin."
Both Eovaldi and Eflin would represent immediate upgrades to St. Louis' rotation. Eovaldi, a World Series champion with the 2018 Boston Red Sox and then with the Rangers last year, has been stellar and, more importantly, healthy this season. He's posted a 3.36 ERA and 1.07 WHIP with an enticing 3.47 xFIP that shows some sustainability that the Cards should be interested in. Moreover, he's a proven postseason winner.
Meanwhile, Eflin's 4.14 ERA and 1.17 WHIP this season over 18 starts with Tampa Bay don't tell the entire story. He's sporting a 3.66 FIP and a 3.39 xERA this season, indicating that he's actually gotten a bit unlucky with the Rays this season. That's a good sign for positive regression that the Rays could absolutely bank on.
While both hurlers would help the Cardinals, though, Eflin appears to be the far more likelier candidate to actually move at the trade deadline. MLB insider Jon Heyman recently gauged the chances that potential pitcher trade movers would be dealt. He considered Eovaldi's chances "Low", noting the complicated vesting option for 2025 and the Rangers potentially making a second-half push. Eflin, on the other hand, was considered a "High" chance of being traded, even with control through the 2025 season.
The Cardinals didn't break the bank this offseason to address pitching but did so quite admirably under Mozeliak. However, they need upgrades now and the $18 million per season for Eflin could be worth it, especially if that salary helps depress his trade price, thus affording St. Louis the opportunity to make other moves as well.
Early in the season, almost no one expected the Redbirds to be in this spot. Now that they are, however, Mozeliak and the Cardinals seem poised to make the exact type of move this club needs.