MLB Rumors: Cardinals would love to trade one valuable asset this offseason
When it comes to which St. Louis Cardinals player could be traded this offseason, the team reportedly would not hesitate to move on from this one in particular.
By Scott Rogust
The St. Louis Cardinals replenished their farm system at the Aug. 1 trade deadline by moving on from players like Jordan Montgomery, Jack Flaherty, Jordan Hicks and Paul DeJong for prospects. Despite this move, the team is looking to contend in 2024. But, they will have some choices to make, especially with a need in the starting rotation.
But are there players in contention to be dealt this winter?
The Athletic's Katie Woo wrote an article detailing what the Cardinals and team president John Mozeliakk are planning out for this offseason. When it comes to confirming which players the Cardinals are open to trading, Woo mentions outfielder Tyler O'Neill.
"Tyler O’Neill’s perceived trade value has never been lower, but if there’s a suitor for the oft-injured outfielder, St. Louis will jump on it," writes Woo.
Cardinals 'will jump on' trade offer from suitor for Tyler O'Neill
O'Neill has been the subject of trade rumors throughout this season. He's a good defensive outfielder, as evidenced by his two Gold Glove Awards for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The thing is, O'Neill has dealt with injuries the past two seasons, limiting him to just 168 games in that span. That, and his hitting has left a lot to be desired.
This past season, O'Neill dealt with a lower back strain and a right foot sprain, limiting him to just 72 games played. In that span, O'Neill recorded a .231 batting average, a .312 on-base percentage, a .403 slugging percentage, nine home runs, 21 RBI, 27 runs, 55 hits, 67 strikeouts, and 28 walks in 238 at-bats.
Approaching the trade deadline this season, O'Neill was linked to the New York Yankees, who have done business with the Cardinals (the Montgomery for Harrison Bader trade). Ultimately, no deal was close to getting done.
O'Neill has one more year of arbitration remaining before becoming a free agent. From the sounds of it, the Cardinals will take whatever offer comes to them for O'Neill. Hey, it's better than losing him for nothing. But, we'll see if anything transpires this offseason. Let's not forget that players can sign in free agency five days after the conclusion of the World Series.
That is when Hot Stove season truly kicks off.