A Cardinals-White Sox trade to put finishing touches on climb into playoff position
St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak has made known the team's needs so they can contend down the stretch.
While last season's trade deadline moves were meant to help the future, Mozeliak and the Cardinals seem set to make moves to help now. Mozeliak mentioned that the Cardinals need a fifth starter to eat innings. They also need another bullpen arm and could use a power-hitting center fielder.
The Chicago White Sox seem set for a reboot, meaning they could be giving away some key pieces to help in the future.
Here's a move that could help both sides.
A Cardinals-White Sox trade that sends Erick Fedde to bolster STL rotation
Alec Burleson has been a massive help for the Cardinals this season as a designated hitter and super-utility man. He will be arbitration-eligible in 2026 and a free agent in 2029. He's slashing .273/.307/.439 with an OPS+ of 112. He has two stolen bases, seven doubles, nine home runs, and 24 RBI.
Jose Fermin has primarily played in AAA Memphis but has recently been promoted to the Cardinals, where he has played several infield positions and been a pinch hitter and runner. He will be arbitration-eligible in 2027 and a free agent in 2030. He's slashing .172/.273/.241 with an OPS+ of 50. He's not an offensive dynamo but he does provide a backup option for several positions.
That should make the White Sox happy with two potentially expiring contracts being moved for young talent, but the Cardinals would also be more than content with this result as well.
Brebbia has a history with the Cardinals and is still beloved by the fan base for his quirky style. Brebbia is 0-4 for the White Sox with a save. In 28 games, he's pitched 25.1 innings and struck out 32 batters. He has a one-year contract worth $5.5 million with a team option for 2025. Considering Brebbia's three good seasons with the Cardinals from 2017-19, getting him for the remainder of 2024 and using the option to keep him in 2025 would be great for both sides. Brebbia will likely benefit from a familiar change in scenery.
Fedde would be the key acquisition for the Cardinals, giving them a needed fifth starter who can pitch multiple innings. He's in the first season of a two-year contract worth $15 million, and he will be a free agent in 2026.
Fedde is 4-1 with a 3.10 ERA over 14 games started for the White Sox. He's pitched 88.1 innings and has struck out 77 batters. Fedde has a nice mix of pitches, including a four-seam fastball, sinker, change-up, cutter, and sweeper.
Fedde would be a terrific addition to the Cardinals' starting rotation, which includes Sonny Gray, Miles Mikolas, Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Andre Pallante. The addition could allow Lynn or Pallante to be moved to a situational long reliever role.