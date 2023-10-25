MLB Rumors: Chaim Bloom replacement, Ohtani-Mets, E-Rod free agency update
- The Boston Red Sox are close to hiring a Chaim Bloom replacement.
- A new update on the Shohei Ohtani-Mets link from Jeff Passan.
- What's the latest with Eduardo Rodriguez's looming free agency?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: What's the latest with Eduardo Rodriguez in his looming free agency?
Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to opt out of his deal with the Detroit Tigers. This isn't necessarily a surprise since he could earn more money in a loaded free-agent pitching market. Rodriguez was nearly traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline, but made it clear he prefers to play on the east coast and be closer to family. Jon Heyman of the New York Post provided the latest update, suggesting "he loves Detroit, but Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to opt out with $49M and three years to go."
Rodriguez will earn more than that in free agency, wherever he lands. He's already been connected to pitching-needy teams like the St. Louis Cardinals. If anything were to sway teams away from E-Rod, it would be his injury history and flaky nature during his time in the Motor City. Rodriguez failing to accept a trade to the Dodgers could also weigh heavily on some opposing general managers, as there's always a possibility things go south and they'd prefer to pursue a deal sending E-Rod to a contending team.
As Motor City Bengals writer Tyler Kotila pointed out, Rodriguez still has time to change his mind, though it seems unlikely:
"There's still time for things to change, as the opt-out deadline is not yet known. It is slated each year to be five days after the World Series comes to a close. So, for now, the Tigers' left-hander can continue to think about his decision and what might be best for him moving forward," Kotilla wrote.
Rodriguez has one of the best pitch arsenals of any starter in baseball. He's worth whatever contract he gets, in the end.