MLB Rumors: Chaim Bloom replacement, Ohtani-Mets, E-Rod free agency update
- The Boston Red Sox are close to hiring a Chaim Bloom replacement.
- A new update on the Shohei Ohtani-Mets link from Jeff Passan.
- What's the latest with Eduardo Rodriguez's looming free agency?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani and the New York Mets connected again
The Shohei Ohtani-New York Mets connection is nothing new. Ohtani is expected to receive an enormous contract this winter, whether it's with the Los Angeles Angels or elsewhere. The Mets have the most money to play with thanks to owner Steve Cohen, so it's fair to expect the team in Queens to at least receive a meeting to pitch their case to Ohtani.
Ohtani will not pitch in the 2024 season. For most players, this would impact their overall value, but Ohtani can still thrive as a designated hitter. Ohtani was the best hitter in the American League this season and could be in line to win another MVP. When he is able to return as a starting pitcher, it only increases his worth.
On Tuesday, ESPN's Jeff Passan admitted that the Mets are expected to be "right in the middle of things" when Ohtani hits the market after the World Series. The Japanese superstar will take his time before deciding upon his next MLB home.
While Ohtani has stated a desire to contend -- which he hasn't done with the Los Angeles Angels -- the Mets finished last season outside of the playoff picture in the National League. This could hurt their chances as much as any team, regardless of the money they can throw Ohtani's way.