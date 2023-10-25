MLB Rumors: Chaim Bloom replacement, Ohtani-Mets, E-Rod free agency update
- The Boston Red Sox are close to hiring a Chaim Bloom replacement.
- A new update on the Shohei Ohtani-Mets link from Jeff Passan.
- What's the latest with Eduardo Rodriguez's looming free agency?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Boston Red Sox may finally have a Chaim Bloom replacement
Much has been made of the candidates the Boston Red Sox have turned down, or otherwise. Boston is a desirable baseball location, don't get me wrong, but any new president of baseball operations will have to deal with Fenway Sports Group and increasing demand in a competitive market. It's unclear exactly how much John Henry and Co. are willing to spend this coming offseason, or if they're willing to exceed the luxury tax in the years to come. This will limit their potential.
All that being said, the Red Sox reportedly have their man -- or at least a favorite -- in Craig Breslow. Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reported the news earlier on Tuesday.
"Multiple industry sources believe that Cubs assistant GM Craig Breslow is the clear frontrunner in the search to lead the Sox baseball operations department," Speier wrote. "The Sox informed candidates on Monday whether they’re advancing to the second round of the process."
Breslow was reportedly the only candidate called in for a second interview. His current role is as assistant GM/vice president of pitching for the Chicago Cubs. Breslow spent several stints as a player with the Red Sox, which explains his connection with the organization. He pitched for the team in 2006 and returned for the 2012 campaign.
Replacing Chaim Bloom is no easy task, though Bloom did quite a bit to improve the Red Sox farm system. His MLB team's success -- or lack thereof the last few years -- played a role in his eventual dismissal.