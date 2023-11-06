MLB Rumors: Jeff Passan hints at high-priced Charlie Morton replacement for Braves
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan suggested that the Braves would decline Charlie Morton's option and pursue Phillies ace Aaron Nola as a replacement.
By Mark Powell
The Braves have yet to make a decision on Charlie Morton's $20 million club option, but ESPN's Jeff Passan may have let the cat out of the bag. In a recent column previewing the MLB offseason, the Worldwide Leader's roundtable of MLB analysts predicted where some of the game's top free agents would sign.
That includes Philadelphia Phillies ace Aaron Nola. Nola and Dave Dombrowski remain far apart on a potential contract to bring him back to the City of Brotherly Love. Meanwhile, the Phils have plenty of money to spend, and could very well replace Nola with Blake Snell, or another pitcher willing to negotiate on their terms. It doesn't help that Nola had one of the worst regular seasons of his career in 2023, pitching to a 4.46 ERA.
Jeff Passan hints at Charlie Morton's Braves future, replacement
Nola was far better in the postseason, which should quell much of the concern around baseball. Yet, it also seems like a reach to guarantee Nola $200 million. Still, Passan believes Morton is on the outs, and that Nola would be seen as an ideal replacement:
"Atlanta will prioritize starting pitching in free agency -- as it should, with Kyle Wright out for 2024 following shoulder surgery and Charlie Morton's team option declined...Nola certainly fits what the Braves prioritize in starting pitchers: low walks, high strikeouts, lots of innings. And while his 2023 left plenty to be desired, his expected numbers weren't nearly as rough as his 4.46 ERA. Nola has never been a stuff guy, so in order for him to age gracefully, he'll have to rely on control and command," Passan wrote.
Passan wrote the section regarding Morton's club option as if it had already occurred. Perhaps he knows something we don't, but thus far there's been no official reporting regarding the Braves decision, or whether Morton wants to come back at all.
Nola is an intriguing name, especially given he's spent his entire career as a Phillie. That price tag is a lot to ask, though, especially with Max Fried hitting free agency next winter.