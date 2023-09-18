MLB Rumors: 3 Chicago Cubs who won't be back if they miss the playoffs
If the Chicago Cubs do indeed miss the postseason, heads will roll in the Windy City. Some Chicago players and coaches won't be back.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger's return to the Cubs is unlikely regardless
As great as Cody Bellinger has been with the Cubs, they'll have to make it a priority to sign him to a contract extension this offseason. A September collapse won't change where they stand with Bellinger, as he earnestly appears to have loyalty to the organization which helped revive his career. Nonetheless, he isn't stupid, and he's a Scott Boras client. Bellinger is going to get paid, whether it be in the north side of Chicago or elsewhere.
Bellinger could very well earn a contract north of $200 million this offseason. It's a relatively light free-agent crop, especially in the hitting department. That increases Bellinger's value once Shohei Ohtani signs.
Belli will get his contract somewhere. Extension talks haven't really gone anywhere this season, but Bellinger remains open to staying in Chicago.
“I love it here," Bellinger said in August, per USA Today. "It is great here. Wrigley Field is such an amazing place. We’ll see what happens, but for now, we’re in a playoff race. I’m just trying to go out every day and help this team win.’’
A collapse of this proportion could force the Cubs to take a step back and look over the core they've created. Should Bellinger remain a critical part of their future? It remains to be seen.