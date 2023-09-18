MLB Rumors: 3 Chicago Cubs who won't be back if they miss the playoffs
If the Chicago Cubs do indeed miss the postseason, heads will roll in the Windy City. Some Chicago players and coaches won't be back.
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman is pitching his heart out for Cubs
Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman has an opt out in his contract after this season. Despite all of that, he is giving this team all that he has, volunteering to throw out of the bullpen despite an injury to his ribs that would otherwise keep him out long term.
If the Cubs miss the postseason even with Stroman on board in such a demonstrative manner, it could very well hurt their chances at re-signing him. Should he pitch well and the Cubs do make the postseason, it could increase his value ahead of free agency. Either way, the front office loses.
Stroman's return next season was always unlikely -- it's why Chicago was so willing to trade their ace prior to a midseason run which altered their deadline plans. Stroman likes Chicago. He enjoys pitching in front of Cubs fans. But that doesn't mean he'll take a lesser offer just to stay, especially for a team that cannot cash in on its postseason chances.