MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger backup plan, Francisco Alvarez extension, Ryu leaves MLB
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Are the Mets signing Francisco Alvarez to a contract extension?
On Tuesday morning, Hector Gomez reported that the New York Mets were close to an extension with former top prospect Francisco Alvarez. A contract with the young catcher would make a lot of sense as the Mets have an eye towards the future.
Such is the trend in MLB, especially among small-market teams. While the Mets are not that, locking up Alvarez now to a more favorable, team-friendly contract will save them money in the long term. That's money they could use on the likes of Pete Alonso or looming 2025 free agents.
Andy Martino of SNY refuted that report shortly thereafter, reporting that "an extension with Francisco Alvarez would definitely make sense for the Mets at some point, but people who would know say there’s nothing doing on the front at the moment."
FanSided's Robert Murray was also told by a source that any suggestion of an Alvarez extension is "categorically false."
As mentioned by Martino, an Alvarez extension is something the Mets should consider in the near future, especially if they believe in him as a long-term organizational asset. Alvarez is expected to play in his first full MLB season this year. In 2023, he played in 103 games and slashed .209/.284/.437 with 25 home runs. The Mets would prefer to see more consistency from Alvarez getting on base before they commit to him long term.