MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger reset, Soler market accelerates, Mets next step
- The Mets are focused on adding bullpen arms
- Jorge Soler market could heat up soon
- Giants predicted to steal Cody Bellinger away from Cubs
MLB Rumors: Mets focused on adding bullpen arms
The New York Mets were ultimately unsuccessful in their bid to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto, despite matching the Dodgers' $325 million offer. That was their only major offseason swing, from the looks of it. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets' focus will now shift to the bullpen after adding Sean Manaea, Luis Severino, and Adrian Houser to the starting rotation.
New York's timeline is firmly focused on the 2025 season. There will be efforts to contend in 2024 with Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor still under contract, but New York isn't spending an ungodly amount of money like last winter. The Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer experiment went catastrophically wrong. In lieu of Yamamoto, a 25-year-old ace, there aren't many players who realistically fit the Mets' current trajectory.
That said, David Stearns is expected to boost the Mets' bullpen, which ranked 22nd in relief ERA last season. Wandy Peralta, Brent Suter, and John Brebbia are specifically mentioned as targets in Sherman's report (h/t Dayn Perry, CBS Sports). With Edwin Diaz expected to return in 2024, the Mets are not focused on bidding for bullpen leaders such as Josh Hader. Instead, the Mets will add middle relief and setup arms.
This isn't the most exciting development for the Mets fanbase, but with the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers expected to duke it out atop the National League — not to mention the Mets' other division rival from Philadelphia — it's probably wise for New York to embrace the longest view in the room. The elevator to the top is currently very crowded.