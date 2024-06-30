A Braves-Cubs emergency trade if Chicago is forced to sell high on Cody Bellinger
The Atlanta Braves have started the season strong with a 46-35 record, yet they find themselves seven games behind the division-leading Philadelphia Phillies. With several key players, including Ronald Acuña Jr., sidelined due to injuries, the Braves might need to consider some bold moves to maintain their postseason aspirations.
According to FanGraphs, the Braves boast a 94% chance of making the postseason, a 21.1% chance to clinch the division, and a 10.1% chance to win the World Series. With Acuña Jr. out for the season, finding a capable replacement in the outfield is crucial.
Enter the Chicago Cubs and their star outfielder, Cody Bellinger. Despite a strong performance, the Cubs have only a 10.8% chance to make the postseason. This situation might prompt them to trade Bellinger for future assets.
In 2024, Bellinger is earning $27.5 million with player options of $27.5 million and $25 million in the next two seasons. This season, Bellinger has played in 69 games, slashing .267/.327/.421 for an OPS of .748. In those games, he has hit nine home runs, 13 doubles, knocked in 34 RBIs, and scored 34 times.
The Cubs would not part with Bellinger for cheap, and the Braves would need to offer top prospects in return. Potential trade pieces include right-handed pitcher JR Ritchie, catcher Drake Baldwin, left-handed pitcher Dylan Dodd, and outfielder Jesse Franklin V. These prospects are ranked No. 4, No. 11, No. 15, and No. 26 in the Braves' system by MLB Pipeline.
Breaking down the prospects in a Cubs-Braves trade for Cody Bellinger
JR Ritchie, a 21-year-old right-handed pitcher, recently made his season debut with the Braves' rookie ball team after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He has shown dominant strikeout abilities, but his future remains uncertain due to the recent surgery. In 2024, Ritchie has pitched in two games. In those games, he has totaled five innings, not allowing any runs, while striking out four batters.
Drake Baldwin, a 23-year-old catcher, is Major League-ready and could immediately impact the Cubs as a catcher/designated hitter. Known for his power and ability to avoid strikeouts, Baldwin presents a well-rounded offensive profile with solid defense. In 2024, Baldwin has played in 66 games. He has slashed .261/.337/.378, hitting seven home runs, eight doubles, driving in 45 RBIs, and scoring 24 times.
Dylan Dodd, a 26-year-old left-handed pitcher, debuted in the Majors in 2023 but has spent 2024 in Triple-A. Known for his control, Dodd needs to reduce the number of hits allowed. In 2024, Dodd has pitched in 15 games (13 starts). In those games, he has recorded 74 innings, pitching to an ERA of 4.74, with a record of 2-7, while striking out 67 to 24 walks with a WHIP of 1.405.
Jesse Franklin V, a 25-year-old outfielder, has missed the entire 2024 season due to left shoulder tendinitis. Despite his injury, he has shown potential as a power hitter who can also maintain a solid batting average. In 2023, Franklin played in 94 games, slashing .232/.315/.419, hitting 15 home runs, 17 doubles, driving in 46 RBIs, and scoring 55 times.
The Braves, with their strong postseason prospects, might find acquiring Cody Bellinger a worthwhile risk, while the Cubs could benefit from adding promising young talent to their roster. This potential trade could significantly impact both teams' futures as they navigate their chase to postseason glory.