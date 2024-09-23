MLB Rumors: Corbin Burnes-Cubs connection, Alonso's goodbye, Sasaki advantage
- The Chicago Cubs have a leg up to sign Corbin Burnes.
- Mets fans said goodbye to Pete Alonso...just in case.
- A former GM could be the key to signing Roki Sasaki.
The latest MLB Rumors
The MLB season is quickly coming to an end and the postseason is right around the corner. But with the postseason right near, so is free agency and everything else that comes with the winter.
The offseason is expected to be loaded with news this year. We could see the entire landscape of the league change with talents like Juan Soto, Corbin Burnes and Pete Alonso all entering unrestricted free agency.
But for now, before the official negotiations begin, all we have to work with are the rumors that surround the league's best players.
MLB Rumors: MLB insider gives great connection between Cubs-Corbin Burnes
Baltimore Orioles' ace Corbin Burnes is set to hit the open market in pursuit of a contract well-north of $200 million.
FanSided's MLB insider, Robert Murray, recently made the connection between Corbin Burnes and the Chicago Cubs, citing manager Craig Counsell as one of the big reasons why.
Burnes told FanSided in July: “Couns is obviously a guy I was pretty close with. I talked to him a lot throughout this offseason. He’s someone I’ll always be in contact with because he’s someone who gave me a chance. I became pretty close with him over the years.”
The Cubs should be very active in the free agency market this offseason. Many see them as big time contenders for names like Pete Alonso, but I wouldn't count out the idea of them adding an ace like Burnes to place atop their rotation.
For a majority of the season, the Cubs' rotation was great, but it didn't hold up down the stretch. Adding an arm like Burnes would guarantee that the rotation has at least one consistent arm for 30 starts a season. He would be expensive, but if Chicago wants to take the NL Central from the Brewers in 2025, they need to spend the money.
MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso receives standing ovation in last 2024 game at Citi Field
Pete Alonso is going to be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season. He's spent his entire career as a member of the New York Mets, but that time could be quickly coming to an end for both Alonso and the Mets.
In the final Mets home game, Alonso received quite a loud standing ovation from the crowd, featuring plenty of signs in the audience urging Alonso to stay.
This shouldn't be the last that the Mets home crowd sees of Alonso, but there is a chance that it is. As of now, the Mets have a strong hold on an NL Wild Card spot, meaning they would make the postseason and have a chance to make the NLDS and host a few postseason games. But it's not a guarantee, as they could miss the postseason entirely.
It's ovations and tributes like this that separate the business of baseball from baseball itself and allows you to see the personal connection that Alonso has with the fanbase. It's beyond just the player that he is on the field. The fans love him and they want him back in the Big Apple for the rest of his career.
MLB Rumors: Billy Eppler could be the key to signing Roki Sasaki
Billy Eppler, the former New York Mets GM, was suspended for a scandal to do with placing players on the IL with phantom injuries in order to open up roster spots. He will be reinstated to MLB after this season's World Series, opening the door to a new GM job, if there's a team interested.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently made a good point about Eppler, connecting him to Japanese superstar Roki Sasaki.
"Billy Eppler, the former New York Mets GM who was suspended from MLB for fabricating injuries to place players on the IL to open roster spots, will officially be reinstated after the World Series," Nightengale wrote. "Eppler, who was GM of the Angels when they landed Shohei Ohtani and has strong ties in Japan, could be a shrewd hire for a team making a run at Roki Sasaki, Japan’s most talented pitcher who has teams drooling."
It's unknown whether or not Sasaki will be available this cycle. But when he is listed, he will be the hottest free agent on the market, almost without a doubt. If a team is desperate for a front office executive and looking into Sasaki, they could take a shot on Eppler.