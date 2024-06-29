A Cubs-Tigers trade so Craig Counsell can trust the bullpen again
The Chicago Cubs are slowly but surely falling out of the playoff picture. At one point, they were seen as competitors in the NL Central, but as of today, Baseball Reference gives them just a 0.3 percent chance to win the division.
But the odds of them making the postseason as a wild card aren't out of the picture just yet. They would need to act fast and be active in the trade market if they want to salvage their hopes.
If they want to make this postseason push, they need to upgrade their bullpen as soon as possible.
A Cubs-Tigers trade that sends Andrew Chafin to Chicago
The Detroit Tigers have recently seen their playoff odds drop to a lower point than the Cubs have, meaning that the Tigers will almost certainly be aggressive sellers at the deadline. They have a ton of pitching that they could look to unload at the deadline in an attempt to build their farm system up.
While Jack Flaherty and Tarik Skubal have gained steam in the starting pitching market, the Cubs might aim a little smaller, maybe looking at Andrew Chafin. Chafin is a pitcher who MLB insider Jon Heyman noted would have some value to his name.
This deal looks to move the Cubs 20th and 22nd-ranked prospects to the Tigers for Chafin. Chafin may be a relief pitcher, but he has an extra year of team control so the cost to acquire him would be more than some might expect.
On the season, Chafin has thrown 25 innings while holding an ERA in the low 4.00s. Chafin is also a former Cub who had a successful two-year stint in the Windy City. In return for Chafin, the Cubs are sending Brandon Birdsell and Brennen Davis in this hypothetical.
Birdsell pounds the zone with his fastball and has posted a 3.19 ERA in 174.2 career professional innings. He features a four-pitch arsenal with two above-average breaking balls.
Davis is an MLB-ready, power-hitting outfielder that has a keen way of reaching base. Despite hitting .229 in Triple-A this season, his OBP is near .400 and his OPS is north of .900 thanks to his 10 homers and 19 walks in 36 games. He's a serious threat at the plate with an advanced approach.
But for the Cubs, they need Chafin in their bullpen more than ever. Something needs to kickstart them back towards the winning ways that they were in at the beginning of the season. Obviously, this trade won't be the end-all, be-all, but it's a great place to start.