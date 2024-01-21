MLB Rumors: Cubs 'restraint' on star FA, Yankees cornering two pitchers, Astros make critical extension decision
An MLB Rumors update with information on the Astros, Cubs and Yankees spending.
MLB Rumors: Cubs showing a bit of restraint in resigning Cody Bellinger
Cubs fans have been through the ringer this offseason, watching National League teams load up with talent around them as they have been forced to watch their team hesitantly approach free agency. Chicago has already missed out on re-signing Marcus Stroman as well as not signing a few other top names of the free agent class. Their lone bright spot has been in signing Shota Imanaga, a left-handed pitcher from Japan.
And these same Cubs fans will be heartbroken to find out that Chicago is continuing to have some restriant in aggressively pursuing a reuninion with Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger, 28, had a career resurgence down the stretch of 2023 last season. Bellinger looked to be back to his MVP self and took home a Comeback Player of the Year award. But Chicago, despite outcry from fans, hasn't looked to be incredibly aggressive in getting a contract with Bellinger.
As Mark Feinsand notes, "ultimately, the widespread belief within the industry is that Bellinger and the Cubs will reunite, but only if/when his asking price comes down."
The main concern is overpaying. Bellinger is eyeing a deal worth north of $200 million, an incredible number for a guy that slashed a combined .193/.256/.355 in 2021 and 2022. Chicago doesn't want to enter a bidding war with themselves, which could cause them to pay more than market value for the 28-year-old. This restraint though, could be their downfall, causing them to watch their best hitter land in another teams lap.