MLB Rumors: Cubs 'restraint' on star FA, Yankees cornering two pitchers, Astros make critical extension decision
An MLB Rumors update with information on the Astros, Cubs and Yankees spending.
MLB Rumors: Yankees remain in pursuit of bullpen help
There have been few teams that have made as much of a splash this offseason as the New York Yankees did. They have already made one of the bigger trades in recent memory, making a move for the Padres superstar, Juan Soto. Since then, they were on the tail of Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto before both players ended up in Los Angeles with the Dodgers.
New York also aimed to bolster their starting rotation with the services of Marcus Stroman, a pitcher who was in Cy Young conversations for half of last season. Stroman joins Gerrit Cole at the top of the New York starting rotation.
But the team is still in search of some bullpen help and they have their eyes set on two players in particular: Wandy Peralta and Keynan Middleton. New York is also considered a frontrunner for former Astros reliever Hector Neris, though that contract may be a bit out of their price range.
Peralta, 32, spent the previous two and a half seasons with the Yankees. He pitched to a 2.82 ERA in 153 innings for the team. The lefty has provided New York with a stable, backend southpaw who has a ton of big league experience.
Middleton, 30, began the 2023 season with the White Sox before he was traded to the Yankees before the deadline. The righty pitched to a sub-2.0 ERA in about 15 innings down the stretch for New York.