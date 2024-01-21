MLB Rumors: Cubs 'restraint' on star FA, Yankees cornering two pitchers, Astros make critical extension decision
An MLB Rumors update with information on the Astros, Cubs and Yankees spending.
MLB Rumors: Astros don't appear in a hurry to extend stars, Altuve and Bregman
The recent signing of Josh Hader to a record deal worth nearly $100 million has brought down a ton of questions over the Astros cap situation for the next few seasons. Astros greats Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve are entering the final year of their contracts. These two have given everything to this city and franchise that they would like some security in their situation with a contract extension.
But it doesn't appear as if the Astros are currently pursuing that idea. The Astros General Manager, Dana Brown recently came out and said that there have been no extension talks with either Altuve or Bregman.
For as long as the Astros have dominated the 2010's and 2020's, they've been headlined by both these stars. Altuve, 34, and Bregman, 30, may not get the storybook ending in Houston that they dreamed of. After all, baseball and professional sports are a business.
Since this statement by Dana Brown, Astros fans have been up in arms about the clubs less than eager attitude to sign Altuve (arguably the greatest Astro of all time) to a contract that will finish his career in Houston. Only time will tell how this situation will turn out, but the Astros would be foolish to let either of these players enter free agency.