Cubs blockbuster long-term trade play gets doused in cold water
The Chicago Cubs have been in quite a weird spot this season. They were contending and then they struggled mightily and are now in a position to sell. Either way, they have eyed controllable players in an attempt to be buyers for the future before this year's trade deadline.
One player that Chicago couldn't keep their eyes off of was the Toronto Blue Jays slugger, Vlad Guerrero Jr.
For the better part of the season, the Cubs have been in the market for a first baseman. They've been connected to Pete Alonso of the Mets and Vlad Guerrero of the Blue Jays. With Chicago falling out of the playoff race, they lost interest in Alonso, but the idea of adding Guerrero as a piece to build around in 2025 still made sense for the Cubs.
MLB insider pours cold water on Vlad Guerrero Jr. trade talks
But it doesn't seem as though Guerrero will be dealt to Chicago. In fact, he likely won't be moved at all. A few weeks ago, the Blue Jays front office made it clear that their plans at the deadline would be to sell their expiring contracts but hold onto players with team control in 2025, including Guerrero.
Now, former MLB general manager and current national writer for The Athletic, Jim Bowden, has taken a firm stance on if the Blue Jays could trade their superstar first baseman.
"They [Toronto Blue Jays] are not trading Guerrero or Bichette at the deadline. Period. No more conversation. Carry on!" Bowden wrote.
That should put the rumors to bed. Combine Bowden's certain stance on the matter along with what came out of the Blue Jays clubhouse over the last few weeks and it seems as though Guerrero will be staying with the team to try to compete in 2025.
And it makes complete sense for the future of Toronto. They still have a chance to extend or resign their All-Star first baseman before he hits the open market heading into the 2026 season.
Guerrero, 25, is slashing .297/.370/.487 with 18 home runs, 21 doubles and 62 RBI's on the season. He's been named an AL All-Star in each of the last four seasons. He's also earned a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger award over the course of his six year big league career. In 2021, he finished second in the AL MVP voting due to an OPS over 1.000 and nearly 50 home runs.
It makes sense why the Cubs would want to add him. But it makes even more sense that the Blue Jays don't want to deal him. He's a building block of the future in Toronto and they need to prioritize extending his contract rather than moving him.