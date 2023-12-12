MLB Rumors: Cubs breakout star hasn’t been part of trade talks after all
Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations let it be known that a young star on the team was not part of trade talks.
By Scott Rogust
The Chicago Cubs made a big splash this offseason by bringing in Craig Counsell from the rival Milwaukee Brewers to be their manager. But thus far, the team hasn't made that big splash signing or trade. But the team was in reports for one player on the trade block.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported last week that the Cubs were in talks with the Tampa Bay Rays for starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow about a trade and that young utility player Christopher Morel's name came up. But Nightengale had an update in his latest "Sunday Notebook" column.
Nightengale said he had received incorrect information about the trade talks and was told by Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer at the MLB Winter Meetings that Morel's name was not brought up.
Christopher Morel's name was not brought up in trade talks with Rays over Tyler Glasnow
Glasnow is a popular name in the trade market. Not only was he linked to the Cubs this offseason, but the Cincinnati Reds have also been reported as being in trade talks for Glasnow. The thing is, Glasnow is only under contract for next season, where he's set to make $25 million. As of this writing, Glasnow has yet to be traded. He
Morel became a fan favorite for the Cubs in his two years with the major league club. In 2022, Morel recorded a .235 batting average, a .308 on-base percentage, a .433 slugging percentage, 16 home runs, 47 RBI, 55 runs, 89 hits, 137 strikeouts, and 38 walks in 379 at-bats (113 games). In 107 games this past season, Morel slashed .247/.313/.508 while recording 26 home runs, 62 runs, 70 RBI, 96 hits, 133 strikeouts, and 36 walks in 388 at-bats.
As for Glasnow, he does put up good numbers when he's healthy. Over the years, he has dealt with injuries, including this past season, where he missed the first month-plus due to an oblique strain. In 21 starts in 2023, Glasnow recorded a 3.53 ERA, a 1.083 WHIP, a 10-7 win-loss record, 162 strikeouts, and 37 walks through 120.0 innings.
In his six years with the Rays, Glasnow recorded a 3.20 ERA, a 1.025 WHIP, a 27-16 win-loss record, 526 strikeouts, and 121 walks in 388.1 innings (71 starts).
The Cubs did have talks with the Rays for Glasnow, but they will not be parting with Morel to facilitate a trade.