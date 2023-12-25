MLB Rumors: Cubs-Cease chatter, Cards lose out, Red Sox punt on Montgomery
MLB Rumors: Cubs-Dylan Cease trade buzz growing slowly
Thus far, we've seen the Chicago Cubs ultimately strike out on the big-name targets they've pursued, though that was always a possibility given the fervent interest league-wide in the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. That duo, of course, both landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as did one possible Cubs trade candidate, former Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow.
So the big question for the Cubs has been where they can turn now, particularly when it comes to the club's starting pitching. With Marcus Stroman gone and with possible bats to add like re-signing Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, Rhys Hoskins, and others, figuring out how to address the pitching is the more curious matter at hand.
It turns out, the answer to their issues might already be in Chicago -- just on the Southside of the city.
Dylan Cease has been rumored to be on the trade block for some time as the White Sox would love to further kickstart an extensive rebuild under new general manager Chris Getz, who has put the "Open for Business" sign out front from the moment he was hired. And now, Cubs insider Bruce Levine is saying that Cease being traded to the Cubs is "the most logical deal for both teams".
As Levine noted, the White Sox are looking for pitching prospects, which the Cubs have plenty of with four of their Top 10 prospects in the organization playing on the mound, including Cade Horton, a Top 25 prospect in baseball, and Jordan Wicks, who flashed in MLB when called up this past year. They also have a rich trove of young position players who could be enticing for the White Sox as well.
Jake Misener of Cubbies Crib did question whether or not this deal would make sense for the Cubs given their current positioning. However, Jed Hoyer appears to be remaining uber-aggressive in trying to build a contender, especially with new manager Craig Counsell in the building. So even if the Cubs might not be seen as a complete contender right now, a Cease trade would indeed get them closer, which could be all the front office would need to pull the trigger.