MLB Rumors: Cubs threats for Cody Bellinger, Cardinals pitching target, E-Rod latest
The Chicago Cubs could lose Cody Bellinger in free agency thanks to these two teams, the St. Louis Cardinals new top pitching target, and who will sign Eduardo Rodriguez?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Several teams lined up as threats to Cubs for Cody Bellinger
Cody Bellinger headlines the Chicago Cubs lineup for a reason. He's been their best hitter this season in what's served as the ultimate prove-it deal in a contract year. Bellinger and the Cubs have a mutual option this offseason, but he's more than likely to opt out barring anything unexpected. Scott Boras has made it clear his client expects top dollar in the free-agent market, and there's no guarantee Chicago's front office will match his asking price.
Just a few weeks ago, USA Today's Bob Nightengale put a price on Bellinger's talent. Since then, all Bellinger has done is rake, perhaps increasing his mark beyond what even Nightengale imagined at the time.
“He’s had a big year, so I would think that there will be a massive price tag on him, over $100 million. So I think he’s going to be sitting out until next February, signing right around spring training… I wouldn’t be surprised if they ask for at least $150 million," Nightengale wrote.
Bellinger has posted a .321/.368/.546 slash line with 20 home runs and a 4.0 fWAR through 99 games. In an article by MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, the insider pitched the Yankees and San Francisco Giants as possible threats for Bellinger. The Houston Astros, while not listed, also make a ton of sense for Bellinger given their void at first base.
Bellinger's positional flexibility (he plays center field) as well as his age (just 28) make him a valuable commodity. He seems to have found his stroke at the right time.