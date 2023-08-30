MLB Rumors: Cubs threats for Cody Bellinger, Cardinals pitching target, E-Rod latest
The Chicago Cubs could lose Cody Bellinger in free agency thanks to these two teams, the St. Louis Cardinals new top pitching target, and who will sign Eduardo Rodriguez?
By Mark Powell
MLB Rumors: Where will Eduardo Rodriguez land this offseason?
When the Detroit Tigers failed to trade Eduardo Rodriguez to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the deadline, it opened up a can of worms for an organization seemingly in an eternal rebuild. While the Tigers bats have taken a step forward this season, Detroit may not be able to hold onto its ace this winter, when he has a player option to enter free agency.
Considering his strong numbers on the mound, Rodriguez is seen as a guarantee to opt out of his deal, despite how much he may enjoy playing in the Motor City. So, where will Rodriguez land?
While it would be comical for Rodriguez to choose a west coast team, if we're to take him at his word E-Rod values playing on the east coast as it's closer to his family. Feinsand hinted at two potential landing spots for Rodriguez in the Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds.
Both Baltimore and Cincinnati lack front-end pitching right now. Both teams have high-level prospects who should eventually join their big-league rotations. However, Baltimore and Cincinnati are ahead of schedule in terms of their competitive window. If either front office is serious about winning in the short-term, signing Rodriguez to a long-term deal could be in their best interest.
The Orioles ownership has cried poor since the trade deadline, suggesting they may not be able to afford some of their young, core talent when they near free agency. The Reds, meanwhile, seem more willing to spend.